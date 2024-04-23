The LMA is the trade union that represents managers across the Premier League and EFL, as well as those in international management. Wilkinson has been serving as the union’s chairman but will be retiring at the end of the current season.

His replacement has now been confirmed, with O’Neill stepping into the role having last managed Nottingham Forest in 2019. The 72-year-old also counts the likes of Aston Villa and Celtic among his former clubs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin O'Neill last managed Nottingham Forest. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilkinson is a revered figure in English football, having enjoyed a glittering career in the game. He turned out for the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield Wednesday as a player, later going on to lead the Owls from the dugout.

He led their Yorkshire rivals to a Division Two triumph and also oversaw a Division One victory in 1992. Wilkinson also had a stint in charge of the England national team, taking the reins temporarily following the sacking of Glenn Hoddle.