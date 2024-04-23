Former Aston Villa man steps into role to replace retiring ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday boss
The LMA is the trade union that represents managers across the Premier League and EFL, as well as those in international management. Wilkinson has been serving as the union’s chairman but will be retiring at the end of the current season.
His replacement has now been confirmed, with O’Neill stepping into the role having last managed Nottingham Forest in 2019. The 72-year-old also counts the likes of Aston Villa and Celtic among his former clubs.
Wilkinson is a revered figure in English football, having enjoyed a glittering career in the game. He turned out for the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield Wednesday as a player, later going on to lead the Owls from the dugout.
He led their Yorkshire rivals to a Division Two triumph and also oversaw a Division One victory in 1992. Wilkinson also had a stint in charge of the England national team, taking the reins temporarily following the sacking of Glenn Hoddle.
A statement issued by the LMA read: “The League Managers Association is delighted to announce that Martin O’Neill OBE has been appointed the new chair of the association to succeed Howard Wilkinson. Howard will be retiring as chairman of the LMA at the end of the 2023/24 season.”
