All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast

Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion coach axed from role as head coach of non-league club

Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion coach Adam Murray has been sacked as head coach of AFC Fylde.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:28 BST
Adam Murray is a familiar face at Oakwell. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesAdam Murray is a familiar face at Oakwell. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Adam Murray is a familiar face at Oakwell. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 42-year-old had been in charge of the club for just under a year, having taken the reins in November 2022.

He leaves with the Coasters rock bottom of the National League, five points adrift of safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement released by Fylde read: “Following the recent run of results, the board of directors have today decided to relieve Head Coach Adam Murray of his duties with immediate effect.

Most Popular

“The board would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Adam for achieving last year’s promotion to the National League and wish him all the best for the future.

“The club will now begin an immediate search for a new head coach, but in the meantime, director of football Chris Beech will take over the running of the team, starting with Saturday’s important FA Cup tie against Leek Town.”

Murray worked within Barnsley’s academy but stepped into the role of caretaker manager on more than one occasion before becoming a trusted lieutenant of Valerien Ismael.

He followed Ismael to West Bromwich Albion and Besiktas following their time together at Oakwell.

Related topics:Adam MurrayBarnsleyAFC FyldeNational LeagueCoastersValerien Ismael