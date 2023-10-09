Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion coach Adam Murray has been sacked as head coach of AFC Fylde.

Adam Murray is a familiar face at Oakwell. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 42-year-old had been in charge of the club for just under a year, having taken the reins in November 2022.

He leaves with the Coasters rock bottom of the National League, five points adrift of safety.

A statement released by Fylde read: “Following the recent run of results, the board of directors have today decided to relieve Head Coach Adam Murray of his duties with immediate effect.

“The board would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Adam for achieving last year’s promotion to the National League and wish him all the best for the future.

“The club will now begin an immediate search for a new head coach, but in the meantime, director of football Chris Beech will take over the running of the team, starting with Saturday’s important FA Cup tie against Leek Town.”

Murray worked within Barnsley’s academy but stepped into the role of caretaker manager on more than one occasion before becoming a trusted lieutenant of Valerien Ismael.