Former Barnsley boss leaves League One rivals after Bolton Wanderers loss extends winless run

LEAGUE ONE outfit Fleetwood Town are looking for their third manager of the season after parting company with former Barnsley chief Lee Johnson.

The 42-year-old has been at the Lancashire outfit for less than four months after being appointed on September 10 after the decision to sack Scott Brown at the start of the month.

Johnson has failed to revive fortunes at the club, who are languishing in 23rd spot in League One, with just four wins from 23 matches this far.He had been sacked by SPL side Hibs in late August, following a slow start to the Scottish season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson’s final game in charge on Friday saw Fleetwood lose 2-0 at home to Bolton Wanderers to extend their run without a victory to nine matches in all competitions, with the run featuring seven losses.

Former Barnsley boss Lee Johnson, who has left Fleetwood Town. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

A Fleetwood statement read: "Fleetwood Town can confirm Lee Johnson has left the club with immediate effect.

"Assistant manager Darren Way and first team coach Phil Jevons will also depart – everyone at the Club would like to place on record our thanks to Lee, Darren, and Phil for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the club.