Latest managerial casualty in the Football League emerges as club names their interim replacement

Ex-Barnsley defender Jim McNulty has been placed in interim charge of Rochdale until the end of the season. The League Two strugglers have decided to sack Jim Bentley in a last throw of the dice as they look to secure their Football League status with eight games left to play.

The Dale find themselves rock bottom of the fourth tier and are 10 points from safety. They have never been relegated to non-league before.

McNulty, 38, is still registered as a player at Spotland and has made 10 appearances in all competitions this term, eight of which have come in the league. He had a stint in caretaker charge when Robbie Stockdale was sacked earlier in the campaign before Bentley was appointed.

The experienced centre-back played for Barnsley from 2011 to 2014 after they signed him from Brighton and Hove Albion and he went on to play 61 times altogether during his time at Oakwell, chipping in with two goals. He also had a loan spell away from the Yorkshire club at Tranmere Rovers before heading out the exit door permanently.