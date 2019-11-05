Former Barnsley duo left looking for new jobs

Ex-Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has left his job as coach of Newcastle United’s Under-23s.

It made Redfearn the second former Barnsley figure to come onto the job market in less than 24 hours after former manager Paul Heckingbottom was sacked by Hibernian.

Redfearn reportedly left Newcastle after becoming “increasingly disillusioned” by their coaching set-up.

The Dewsbury-born midfielder’s playing career took in Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Halifax Town, Scarborough, Bradford Park Avenue, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Frickley Athletic, Bridlington Town and Emley amongst others, but his peak years were at Oakwell as part of the team which played in the Premier League in 1997-98. He was top-scorer that season, including netting Barnsley’s first goal in the division.

His management career took in Scarborough, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers Belles. After three caretaker spells he was given the permanent job at Elland Road in October 2014, although only until May 2015.

Barnsley are looking for a new manager after sacking Daniel Stendel at the start of October’s international break. Temporary boss Adam Murray has bought them time with three creditable draws against promotion contenders in their last four matches, although they are still to win since the season’s opening day.

The Reds are 23rd in the Championship and host the only team below them, Stoke City, on Saturday. Redfearn worked as a pundit at Barnsley’s last two televised home matches.

Heckingbottom made his name in management at Oakwell, where he won the League One play-offs and Football League Trophy in 2016. From there he also briefly managed Leeds. He was sacked as Hibernian manager on Monday.

Barnsley are casting the net wide in their search for a new manager. Murray is one of those under consideration, but Heckingbottom is not thought to be.

Former Stuttgart coach Jens Keller is the latest overseas-based name linked. He was sacked by Ingolstadt in April.

Others linked include Ostersunds’s Ian Birchnall and IFK Gothenburg’s Poya Asbaghi. Englishman Birchnall began coaching the University of Leeds, and had spells with Leeds and Bradford’s academies.