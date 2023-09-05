Former Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan has returned to England after three years spent playing in Belgium.

The 28-year-old is a familiar face at Oakwell, having joined the Reds from Luton Town in 2017. He helped the club secure promotion to the Championship in 2019 and made 68 appearances across his three years in South Yorkshire.

He sought pastures new in 2020, joining Belgian side Oostende. He racked up 56 appearances for the club but has now returned to England, joining League Two outfit Colchester United.

A section of Colchester’s statement read: “Colchester United have signed [Northern] Irish International Cameron McGeehan.

Former Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan has returned to England after three years spent playing in Belgium. Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images

“McGeehan returns to the UK to sign a year's contract for the U's, (subject to the usual approvals and international clearance), having spent the last three years at KV Oostende.”

The midfielder was highly-rated in his academy days, spending time within the youth ranks of Fulham and Chelsea before making his professional breakthrough with Norwich City.