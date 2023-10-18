All Sections
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Former Barnsley FC and Watford striker subjected to racist abuse in fixture in Belgium

FORMER BARNSLEY striker Obbi Oulare was subjected to racist abuse in Belgian outfit Lierse SK’s recent Challenger Pro League match with Deinze.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:55 BST

Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad has reported that Oulare, who also spent time in England with Watford, received abuse off his own fans in the defeat, with the club now using images from the game to identify the fans and hand out punishments.

In a club statement released on Monday afternoon, Lierse promised to track down the perpetrators.

It read: "The outrage after the match among Obbi and fellow players was enormous.

Former Barnsley striker Obbi Oulare. Picture: Getty Images.Former Barnsley striker Obbi Oulare. Picture: Getty Images.
"Our club strongly regrets this incident and will try to punish the perpetrators on the basis of camera images.

"Let it be clear: any form of racism has no place at our club. The Lisp (Herman Vanderpoortenstadion - also called The Lisp) is and must be a place where everyone feels at home.

"We are also disappointed in yesterday's result, although this should never be a free pass to racist chants.”

Oulare joined Lierse on a permanent basis at the start of June, signing a two-year deal.

The Belgian forward was brought from Standard Liege on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021.

He made just two brief substitute appearances for the club in the 2021-22 campaign.

Oulare returned to his homeland to join Belgian second-tier outfit Molenbeek on loan in January 2022 and stayed there in 2022-23.

