FORMER Barnsley assistant head coach Martin Paterson has been named as the new manager at League One strugglers Burton Albion.

The former Burnley and Northern Ireland striker joined the Reds following Michael Duff's arrival in the summer of 2022.

He followed Duff to Swansea City when he left for the Principality last June, having previously worked as assistant to current Reds chief Neill Collins at Tampa Bay Rowdies – prior to heading to South Yorkshire.

Staffordshire-born Paterson, 36 - who had a spell in his playing career at Huddersfield Town - departed the Liberty Stadium following Duff's sacking last month.

Paterson will work with the current backroom staff at the Pirelli Stadium which includes Gary Mills, who has been acting as caretaker manager at Albion since ex-Doncaster Rovers striker Dino Maamria left the club on December 9.

Paterson said: "I am honoured to be appointed manager at Burton Albion FC. I am excited to join this club and I am fully aware of the passionate fan base having been born and raised in Staffordshire.

"I have developed my coaching over several years and have extensive experience of being an assistant coach at first team level most recently at Inter Miami, Barnsley and Swansea. I am ready to take this step and make the natural transition to manager.

"I relish the opportunity to work hard and want to have a team that fights for the badge and excites us all.

"My staff and I will work hard to implement a framework and freedom to win games of football for the club and its community.

"I know I have been brought in with a short-term objective to ensure League One survival and I will do everything I can to achieve this."