FORMER BARNSLEY captain and Luton Town defender Mads Andersen has expressed his hope that a maiden international call-up to Denmark's senior squad is not far away - following his move to the Premier League.

After an outstanding stint in South Yorkshire, the 25-year-old has now been afforded a cherished opportunity in the top-flight with the newly-promoted Hatters after moving from the Reds earlier this summer.

The increased profile will aid in his quest for full international honours. He has previously represented Denmark at under-19 level on a couple of occasions earlier in his career.

Speaking to Danish portal SpilXperten, he said: "I want to play from Denmark and I might give the coach a call.

Former Barnsley captain Mads Andersen. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Of course, it is my goal to play as many matches as possible for Luton, and then I want to be on the national team. That's my goal, and I will work extremely hard and do my best to achieve it.

"I haven't talked to (coach) Kasper Hjulmand about my move to Luton, so that's something I still need to do.

"Otherwise, maybe I'll have to give him a call, you know."

Andersen's move to the Premier League is just reward for some fine form with Barnsley, with his peerless performances earning him a place in last season's EFL Team of the Season in League One.

A studious and intelligent defender, Andersen learned plenty under ex-Reds chief Michael Duff and has highlighted the top-level player who he believes that his style is closest to - Manchester City and Portugal star Ruben Dias.

He continued: "I´m quite similar to Ruben Dias in the way I play.

"Honestly, I think I'm good at a little bit of everything. It's not like I'm mediocre at most things. I actually feel I'm good at everything.

"I have many strengths that I believe will be beneficial for me, but we'll have to see how it turns out.

"To be completely honest, I don't watch much football. If I do, I study the centre-backs, but it's difficult to say whom I resemble.

"It's funny because Ruben Dias popped into my head, but in my mind, I also compare myself to the best players.

But I've always felt that I'm a really good player with the ball."

Andersen will hopefully line-up on the opposing side to Dias when Luton face City in the Premier League - and he is also relishing a potential battle with the most talked about striker in world football in Erling Haaland.

He continued: "It's going to be insanely cool to play against Erling Haaland. I really think I have to be clever and choose my duels carefully.

"That's also what I learned in League One, that I can't win all my duels every time. So sometimes I have to take a better position and just let him have the ball.