Former Barnsley FC captain and Luton Town defender Mads Andersen on playing for Denmark, comparisons with Ruben Dias and facing Manchester City's Erling Haaland in Premier League

FORMER BARNSLEY captain and Luton Town defender Mads Andersen has expressed his hope that a maiden international call-up to Denmark's senior squad is not far away - following his move to the Premier League.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

After an outstanding stint in South Yorkshire, the 25-year-old has now been afforded a cherished opportunity in the top-flight with the newly-promoted Hatters after moving from the Reds earlier this summer.

The increased profile will aid in his quest for full international honours. He has previously represented Denmark at under-19 level on a couple of occasions earlier in his career.

Speaking to Danish portal SpilXperten, he said: "I want to play from Denmark and I might give the coach a call.

Former Barnsley captain Mads Andersen. Picture: Bruce RollinsonFormer Barnsley captain Mads Andersen. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
"Of course, it is my goal to play as many matches as possible for Luton, and then I want to be on the national team. That's my goal, and I will work extremely hard and do my best to achieve it.

"I haven't talked to (coach) Kasper Hjulmand about my move to Luton, so that's something I still need to do.

"Otherwise, maybe I'll have to give him a call, you know."

Andersen's move to the Premier League is just reward for some fine form with Barnsley, with his peerless performances earning him a place in last season's EFL Team of the Season in League One.

A studious and intelligent defender, Andersen learned plenty under ex-Reds chief Michael Duff and has highlighted the top-level player who he believes that his style is closest to - Manchester City and Portugal star Ruben Dias.

He continued: "I´m quite similar to Ruben Dias in the way I play.

"Honestly, I think I'm good at a little bit of everything. It's not like I'm mediocre at most things. I actually feel I'm good at everything.

"I have many strengths that I believe will be beneficial for me, but we'll have to see how it turns out.

"To be completely honest, I don't watch much football. If I do, I study the centre-backs, but it's difficult to say whom I resemble.

"It's funny because Ruben Dias popped into my head, but in my mind, I also compare myself to the best players.

But I've always felt that I'm a really good player with the ball."

Andersen will hopefully line-up on the opposing side to Dias when Luton face City in the Premier League - and he is also relishing a potential battle with the most talked about striker in world football in Erling Haaland.

He continued: "It's going to be insanely cool to play against Erling Haaland. I really think I have to be clever and choose my duels carefully.

"That's also what I learned in League One, that I can't win all my duels every time. So sometimes I have to take a better position and just let him have the ball.

"Against Haaland, I really have to be smart. I need to pick the right moments to poke the ball away from him or push him a bit in his back. It's going to be really fun to play against him."

