FORMER BARNSLEY loanee Gethin Jones is Bolton Wanderers' sole injury absentee for their League One play-off semi-final first leg with the Reds on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

Jones, one of just three first-team regulars who featured in the Wanderers' final-day outing at Bristol Rovers on Sunday, came off in the first half of the visitors' 3-2 win in the West Country with a hamstring injury.

The defender's season is now over.

The one-time Everton player played 17 times for Barnsley in a loan spell in the second half of 2016-17.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt. Picture: Getty.

On Jones, who has made 46 appearances for the club this term, Wanderers Ian Evatt told the Bolton News: “Everyone is fine apart from Geth.

"Geth has got a (grade) 3b hamstring tear. It is muscular so if it is not the tendon, that is normally better.

"But at this stage of the season, obviously that means he won’t be involved in the play-off campaign. He will be back for pre-season.

“I am gutted for him, he has been fantastic this season. We will rally around him and make sure he gets the support he needs.”

He added: “Everyone else is fine. Rico (Ricardo Santos) has got more training in the legs and will be absolutely fine. Toaly (Eoin Toal) has had no adverse reaction, so all systems go.”

Barnsley will be backed by a sell-out 2,113 visiting contingent in Lancashire against a Bolton side who have lost just once in their last 10 matches.

It is Bolton's first home play-off semi-final game in almost 22 years.