All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Former Barnsley FC loan defender Gethin Jones is Bolton Wanderers' sole absentee for League One play-off semi-final first leg against Reds

FORMER BARNSLEY loanee Gethin Jones is Bolton Wanderers' sole injury absentee for their League One play-off semi-final first leg with the Reds on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 11th May 2023, 17:42 BST

Jones, one of just three first-team regulars who featured in the Wanderers' final-day outing at Bristol Rovers on Sunday, came off in the first half of the visitors' 3-2 win in the West Country with a hamstring injury.

The defender's season is now over.

The one-time Everton player played 17 times for Barnsley in a loan spell in the second half of 2016-17.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt. Picture: Getty.Bolton boss Ian Evatt. Picture: Getty.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt. Picture: Getty.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Jones, who has made 46 appearances for the club this term, Wanderers Ian Evatt told the Bolton News: “Everyone is fine apart from Geth.

"Geth has got a (grade) 3b hamstring tear. It is muscular so if it is not the tendon, that is normally better.

"But at this stage of the season, obviously that means he won’t be involved in the play-off campaign. He will be back for pre-season.

“I am gutted for him, he has been fantastic this season. We will rally around him and make sure he gets the support he needs.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Everyone else is fine. Rico (Ricardo Santos) has got more training in the legs and will be absolutely fine. Toaly (Eoin Toal) has had no adverse reaction, so all systems go.”

Barnsley will be backed by a sell-out 2,113 visiting contingent in Lancashire against a Bolton side who have lost just once in their last 10 matches.

It is Bolton's first home play-off semi-final game in almost 22 years.

As of just after 5pm on Thursday, over 22,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's fixture.

Related topics:Bolton WanderersLeague OneIan EvattWanderersBristol Rovers