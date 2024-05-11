Former Barnsley, Leicester City and Manchester United man becomes free agent following contract decision
The 32-year-old will leave Ashton Gate when his contract expires this summer after it was confirmed terms will not be renewed. He is set to leave the club alongside forward Andreas Weimann and fellow midfielder Andy King, who has retired.
James is a familiar figure in South Yorkshire, having had two loan spells at Barnsley. He first joined the Reds in January 2017, making a temporary switch from Leicester during the reign of Paul Heckingbottom.
He sealed a return to Oakwell in October 2021, 10 days on from the departure of Gerhard Struber. Across the two stints, he made a total of 33 appearances in Barnsley colours.
Regarding the players moving on, Bristol City boss Liam Manning said: “The players departing have all been fantastic servants to this club. They are all top professionals and have all made their mark at Bristol City. I wish them the very best for their future.”
James started his career at Manchester United after ascending the youth ranks at Old Trafford. He failed to make a senior breakthrough and left for Leicester in 2012. Nine years with the Foxes followed, during which he joined Barnsley on loan twice.
His lengthy association with Leicester came to an end in 2021, when he joined Bristol City. He is set to leave the Robins having made 115 appearances for the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.