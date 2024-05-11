Former Barnsley, Leicester City and Manchester United midfielder Matty James has been released by Bristol City.

The 32-year-old will leave Ashton Gate when his contract expires this summer after it was confirmed terms will not be renewed. He is set to leave the club alongside forward Andreas Weimann and fellow midfielder Andy King, who has retired.

James is a familiar figure in South Yorkshire, having had two loan spells at Barnsley. He first joined the Reds in January 2017, making a temporary switch from Leicester during the reign of Paul Heckingbottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty James has had two loan spells at Barnsley. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He sealed a return to Oakwell in October 2021, 10 days on from the departure of Gerhard Struber. Across the two stints, he made a total of 33 appearances in Barnsley colours.

Regarding the players moving on, Bristol City boss Liam Manning said: “The players departing have all been fantastic servants to this club. They are all top professionals and have all made their mark at Bristol City. I wish them the very best for their future.”

James started his career at Manchester United after ascending the youth ranks at Old Trafford. He failed to make a senior breakthrough and left for Leicester in 2012. Nine years with the Foxes followed, during which he joined Barnsley on loan twice.