Former Barnsley, Millwall and Norwich City man makes shock retirement U-turn to join club in seventh tier
The non-league outfit are fighting to avoid relegation from the Southern League Premier Division Central and have added a former professional to their ranks.
Jackson hung up his boots last year following a productive two-year stay at Chelmsford City. However, the 37-year-old is now back in the game having been unveiled by Sudbury last week.
The club’s owner Marc Abbott said: "We are pleased to add a player of Simeon's quality, who will be a massive help to a young group over the next six games.
"A calming presence on and off the pitch and someone who will lead and coach the players around him. Simeon needs no introduction to us all, his career speaks for itself. A natural finisher that has been a success throughout his football journey."
A former Canada international, Jackson played in the Premier League for Norwich before spells in the EFL with the likes of Barnsley, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers.
Speaking to Suffolk News about the move, Jackson said: “I was itching at the bit. I felt okay fitness-wise and said I’d give it a go. It didn’t take long and within five or 10 minutes that was it, I was signed. I’m just trying to make sure I can help us as best as I can to make sure we can keep this club in the league.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.