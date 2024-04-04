Former Barnsley, Millwall and Norwich City man makes shock retirement U-turn to join club in seventh tier

Former Barnsley, Millwall and Norwich City forward Simeon Jackson has come out of retirement to join AFC Sudbury’s survival bid.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST

The non-league outfit are fighting to avoid relegation from the Southern League Premier Division Central and have added a former professional to their ranks.

Jackson hung up his boots last year following a productive two-year stay at Chelmsford City. However, the 37-year-old is now back in the game having been unveiled by Sudbury last week.

Former Norwich City and Barnsley forward Simeon Jackson has a new home in the seventh tier. Image: Jamie McDonald/Getty ImagesFormer Norwich City and Barnsley forward Simeon Jackson has a new home in the seventh tier. Image: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
The club’s owner Marc Abbott said: "We are pleased to add a player of Simeon's quality, who will be a massive help to a young group over the next six games.

"A calming presence on and off the pitch and someone who will lead and coach the players around him. Simeon needs no introduction to us all, his career speaks for itself. A natural finisher that has been a success throughout his football journey."

A former Canada international, Jackson played in the Premier League for Norwich before spells in the EFL with the likes of Barnsley, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking to Suffolk News about the move, Jackson said: “I was itching at the bit. I felt okay fitness-wise and said I’d give it a go. It didn’t take long and within five or 10 minutes that was it, I was signed. I’m just trying to make sure I can help us as best as I can to make sure we can keep this club in the league.”

