Former Barnsley, Swansea City and Fulham defender retires aged 29 due to knee injury

Former Barnsley defender Alfie Mawson has announced his retirement from football at the age of 29 because of a knee problem.

The 29-year-old played in the Premier League for Swansea City and Fulham and was called up once by England in 2018 but has been increasingly troubled by knee pain. He spent just over one season at Barnsley between 2015 and 2016.

He scored seven times in 58 games for the Tykes after joining on a three-year deal in June 2015. He played a key role in a memorable season as the Reds beat Oxford United 3–2 to win the Football League Trophy before earning promotion to the Championship with a 3-1 win over Millwall in the play-off final.

He made four appearances the following season before signing for Swansea City, who were in the Premier League at the time. He joined Fulham in 2018 and left the club at the end of last season before joining Wycombe Wanderers.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Alfie Mawson of Wycombe Wanderers is challenged by Colby Bishop of Portsmouth during the Sky Bet League One between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth at Adams Park on December 04, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Mawson started his career with Brentford and joined Barnsley from the Bees after having a successful loan spell with the Chairboys the previous season. His final game as a professional came against Ipswich Town in December.

“It might come as a shock to some people but, to me, it’s been coming for a while,” admitted Mawson.

“I had some time off around Christmas after feeling some pain in my knee and the pain hasn’t gone away. I went for a scan and unfortunately the damage was done.

“It’s devastating, but it’s how life goes. I was nearly in this situation in the summer, and I’d fallen out of love with the game. I think, if I’d retired then, I wouldn’t have wanted to even watch football again. But coming back here has made me fall back in love with it.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Danny Hylton of Oxford United and Alfie Mawson of Barnsley in action during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final match between Oxford United and Barnsley at Wembley Stadium on April 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images).

“I knew this day was going to come – it’s just sooner than I had hoped. But there’s a lot worse things going on in the world and that makes you realise that, at the end of the day, it’s a job.”

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth praised Mawson, saying: “I’m immensely proud to have worked with Alfie at the start and now what has sadly proved to be the end of his playing career, and what a journey he has had.

“We always knew in those early days that he had the ability and the character to be able to play at the highest level, and he worked so hard to achieve his dream.”