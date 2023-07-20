The 32-year-old left the Tangerines following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, after the expiry of his contract. West Yorkshire may be the stopper’s new home, with Football Insider reporting he is undergoing a medical at Huddersfield.
Neil Warnock does not have a wealth of experience at his disposal between the sticks, with Lee Nicholls the only goalkeeper on the books who is over the age of 22.
If a deal was to be struck for Maxwell, he would add plenty of second tier know-how to the squad. The Wrexham academy graduate has been a first-choice goalkeeper in the Championship for both Preston North End and Blackpool, making a total of 114 appearances for the latter in all competitions before departing.
Reinforcements may be of even more importance at the John Smith’s Stadium if Peterborough United-linked Nicholas Bilokapic leaves on loan.