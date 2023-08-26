Devine is a product of the Bantams academy and went on to make 53 appearances for the club at first-team level.

However, injuries hampered his progress at Valley Parade and he left in 2020, joining Carlisle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He dropped into the non-league pyramid with Chester last year but found himself out on loan at Farsley Celtic in the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Devine is a product of the Bradford City academy. Image: Bruce Rollinson

The 25-year-old left Chester following the end of last season and has now found a new club, agreeing a deal with Guiseley of the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Guiseley’s club statement read: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Danny Devine following a number of injuries in midfield.

“Due to Liam Tongue’s injury picked up at Gainsborough and Prince Ekpolo still being in his recovery stage, we have bolstered our ranks with the signing of ex-Bradford City, Carlisle and Chester midfielder Danny Devine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Devine is eligible to face Lancaster City this afternoon. The 25-year-old was born in Bradford and came through the youth ranks at Valley Parade and made 53 senior appearance for the Bantams.

“Devine then moved to Carlisle in 2020 and spent two campaigns with the Cumbrians, making 35 appearances.