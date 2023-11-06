Former Bradford City captain Mark Bower has vacated his role as manager of non-league outfit Bradford (Park Avenue).

The 43-year-old has spent the bulk of the last seven years in charge of Avenue across two spells as boss.

He led the club into the National League North play-offs on two occasions, in 2018 and 2019, before his first spell as manager came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avenue brought him back in October 2019 but he could not prevent the club dropping into the Northern Premier League Premier Division last season.

Mark Bower has left Bradford (Park Avenue). Image: Bruce Rollinson

He departs with the club sitting precariously above the relegation zone in 18th place following their most recent defeat to Basford United.

Bower’s long-serving assistant, former Grimsby Town midfielder Danny Boshell, has also left the club.

The pair worked together at Guiseley before linking up again at the Horsfall Stadium.