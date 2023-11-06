Former Bradford City and Luton Town man leaves role as manager of non-league strugglers
The 43-year-old has spent the bulk of the last seven years in charge of Avenue across two spells as boss.
He led the club into the National League North play-offs on two occasions, in 2018 and 2019, before his first spell as manager came to an end.
Avenue brought him back in October 2019 but he could not prevent the club dropping into the Northern Premier League Premier Division last season.
He departs with the club sitting precariously above the relegation zone in 18th place following their most recent defeat to Basford United.
Bower’s long-serving assistant, former Grimsby Town midfielder Danny Boshell, has also left the club.
The pair worked together at Guiseley before linking up again at the Horsfall Stadium.
As a player, Bower spent 12 years on the books of Avenue’s neighbours Bradford City. He also represented the likes of Luton Town and York City across a playing career that ended in 2013.