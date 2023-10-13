All Sections
Former Bradford City and Oldham Athletic man joins ambitious non-league club after Chesterfield exit

Former Bradford City forward Danny Rowe has joined ambitious non-league outfit Macclesfield.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Danny Rowe had a spell with Bradford City in 2021. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesDanny Rowe had a spell with Bradford City in 2021. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Danny Rowe had a spell with Bradford City in 2021. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 34-year-old had a brief spell with the Bantams in 2021, notching five goals in 18 appearances before leaving for Chesterfield.

Having left the Spireites earlier this month, Rowe has agreed terms with seventh-tier Macclesfield and will be available to feature for the Silkmen this weekend.

Macclesfield’s statement read: “Macclesfield FC are pleased to have agreed terms with former Chesterfield, AFC Fylde, and Bradford City Striker Danny Rowe.

“Danny will be available for tomorrow’s FA Cup game away at Alfreton subject to clearance. Welcome to The Silkmen Danny!”

Rowe has spent the bulk of his career in the non-league pyramid, although goal-laden years with AFC Fylde earned him a chance in League Two with Oldham Athletic.

He also turned out for Bradford in the fourth tier, before his switch to Chesterfield marked a return to non-league football.

