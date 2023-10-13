Danny Rowe had a spell with Bradford City in 2021. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 34-year-old had a brief spell with the Bantams in 2021, notching five goals in 18 appearances before leaving for Chesterfield.

Having left the Spireites earlier this month, Rowe has agreed terms with seventh-tier Macclesfield and will be available to feature for the Silkmen this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macclesfield’s statement read: “Macclesfield FC are pleased to have agreed terms with former Chesterfield, AFC Fylde, and Bradford City Striker Danny Rowe.

“Danny will be available for tomorrow’s FA Cup game away at Alfreton subject to clearance. Welcome to The Silkmen Danny!”

Rowe has spent the bulk of his career in the non-league pyramid, although goal-laden years with AFC Fylde earned him a chance in League Two with Oldham Athletic.