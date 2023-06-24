All Sections
Former Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday defender Rory McArdle handed position he could not 'turn down' at League Two club Harrogate Town

RECENTLY-RETIRED Harrogate Town defender Rory McArdle will remain at the League Two club as a professional development phase coach.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

McArdle's new role is part of a restructure of the club's academy coaching ranks, with Josh Law to step up to become academy manager.

Ex-Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday player McArdle will take on Law's old role.

Law takes over from departing Paul Stansfield, who has left the club to pursue other opportunities and will work closely alongside McArdle, who hung up his boots at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

New professional development phase coach Rory McArdle (right), pictured with new academy manager Josh Law. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.New professional development phase coach Rory McArdle (right), pictured with new academy manager Josh Law. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.
New professional development phase coach Rory McArdle (right), pictured with new academy manager Josh Law. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

McArdle, whose 19-year playing career saw him make over 400 Football League appearances, said: “I’ve tried to learn as much as possible over my career from the staff I’ve been around and for this opportunity to come at a club like Harrogate is something I’m delighted about, it was something I couldn’t turn down.

"As a club it’s important we try and develop our own players and hopefully my experience can continue that, if I can keep pushing them on and continue to drive those standards up building on last year then we can keep everything moving forward.

"When I was an Academy player you did things properly, worked hard and there were no cutting corners because you couldn’t get away with it, so that’s what I’ll be expecting."

