Former Bradford City and Sheffield United forward James Hanson has called time on his playing career at the age of 36.

The imposing frontman has spent the bulk of his career in Yorkshire and had a memorable stay at Bradford City between 2009 and 2017. He made a total of 334 appearances for the Bantams, scoring 91 goals and playing a role in their run to the final of the EFL Cup in 2013.

He had been recruited by Bradford while on the books of Guiseley, and later returned to the non-league pyramid as his career was winding down. He had stints at Farsley Celtic and Boston United before finishing his career at Worksop Town.

In a statement issued via the Worksop website, Hanson said: “I have been ready for the last three or four months. I have struggled with injuries this season and my kids are growing up now and are doing activities on a weekend, so I want to invest my time into them.

James Hanson had a memorable eight-year stay at Bradford City. Image: Paul Thomas/Getty Images

“I have been playing men’s football since I was 16 and I have had the best part of 20 years which has eventually taken its toll, but I feel that it is the right decision, and I am looking forward to having some much-needed time off at the weekends and spending time with my family.

"There are a lot of proud moments and a lot of ups and downs, which you’re going to get over a long career. I just want to take time out to thank each and every club that I have played for and all the players and the staff that I have come across.”

Worksop’s manager Craig Parry said: “When you sign a player that has played the number of games that he has, you can be a little weary of whether they’re going to fully apply themselves or if the buzz is there still for them, but from the very first minute that I met ‘Big Jim’, I knew we’d get on and he’d be a pleasure to manage.

