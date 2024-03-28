Former Bradford City, Wrexham and Peterborough United man joins club in sixth tier
Now 36 and on the books of Kidderminster Harriers, Knight-Percival has dropped down a division to join the Lambs on loan until the end of the season.
Tamworth boss Andy Peaks said: "Nat brings a wealth of experience. to the club at this crucial time. He is a born leader, a winner and and we are delighted to get him. Hopefully his contribution will help to get us over the line.
"With Jamie Willetts, Callum Cockerill-Mollett and Liam Dolman all ruled out of the next few games due to injury, it is good to have Nat on board for the final run in. He knows the league well having being part of Kidderminster's promotion side last season."
Knight-Percival was a regular fixture in his Bradford City days, making 135 appearances over the course of three years at Valley Parade. Since leaving the Bantams in 2019, he has had stints at Carlisle United, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers.
He has been parachuted into a promotion push, with Tamworth looking National League-bound at the top of the table on 86 points. They are 11 points clear of their closest rivals, second-placed Scunthorpe United.
