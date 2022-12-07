Michael O’Neill has returned for a second spell as Northern Ireland manager on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Irish Football Association has announced.

The Irish FA recently parted ways with Ian Baraclough following a poor run of results during his tenure, with the 52-year-old losing 14 of his 28 games in charge and recording just five wins – over Lithuania, Kosovo, Estonia, Malta and Luxembourg – during his two years at the helm.

Former Newcastle United and Wigan Athletic player O’Neill has returned to the post after being sacked by Stoke City earlier this season, with confirmation arriving on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a difficult tenure at Stoke, O’Neill is fondly remembered by Northern Ireland supporters after guiding them to the Euro 2016 finals while the Green and White Army reached the play-offs for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, losing 1-0 to Switzerland over two legs to fall just short.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Middlesbrough at Bet365 Stadium on August 17, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

His return will re-ignite hopes that Northern Ireland can make the most of a favourable draw for Euro 2024 qualifying, where they will face Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Several Yorkshire-based players could be involved in that qualifying campaign. Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas, currently sidelined by a leg injury, is one of the nation’s most senior players while Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair was a regular starter under O’Neill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town’s Brodie Spencer made his international debut earlier this year, and could force his way into contention under O’Neill. Rotherham United defender Shane Ferguson has earned 56 caps with Northern Ireland while his Millers teammate Conor Washington was given his international debut by O’Neill.

O’Neill, whose first spell in charge ran from 2011 to 2019 said: “I am delighted to be the Northern Ireland senior men’s manager. I am excited to see what can be achieved with this group of players and can’t wait to be in front of the Green and White Army at the National Stadium once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood added: “I believe Michael is the right man for the job. He comes to the role this time with the benefit of even more experience at both international and domestic level, which will have only added to his skill set and experience.