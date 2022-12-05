FORMER Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens has revealed his pride at his renaissance at League Two leaders Leyton Orient - and has spoken about channelling his hurt after being 'thrown under the bus', in his words, at his previous club.

A playing legend in his time at Rovers, Wellens had a fraught spell in charge of the club in the first half of last season - and his tenure lasted just 199 days.

The first anniversary of his sacking by the South Yorkshire club arrived last Friday.

Wellens dusted himself down before returning to management with Orient in March and the Londoners have proved the story of the League Two season thus far and boast a five-point lead at the summit.

Richie Wellens, pictured in his time in charge at Doncaster Rovers. Picture: PA.

Wellens, whose side beat Bradford City 3-0 on Saturday, won League Two manager of the months awards in August and September.

Speaking at the weekend, he said: "I am really proud of the way it has gone, really proud. I took over a club in Doncaster where I probably should have never have took (taken) it.

"People then question you and people label players that you haven't signed or injury situations. You get labelled with that and then you must have thick skin and you have to recover from it. So I'd like to think I have recovered well from it.

"I do feel that (with) my character and personality that I do have thick skin and I can come back from disappointments.

"I do think I have come into a club that is very, very stable in terms of the ownership and people I work for are good people.

"When I got sacked from Doncaster, it was not like I wanted a break. I had a quick break, probably of two or three weeks and wanted to get straight back in. Because I felt aggrieved and felt like I was thrown under the bus. I was a wounded animal.

