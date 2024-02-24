Emmanuel-Thomas was a highly-rated prospect on the books of Arsenal when he arrived in South Yorkshire in 2010. He had been sent out on loan to Doncaster for senior experience, back when Rovers were a Championship outfit.

His talent was evident and he registered five goals and four assists over the course of 14 games. However, his time at the club failed to be a launching pad for his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal allowed him to depart permanently in 2011 and he has not returned to the Premier League since. After years bouncing between the Championship and League One, Emmanuel-Thomas sought pastures new in Scotland with Aberdeen and Livingston.

Former Doncaster Rovers forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is back in English football. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He then had a stint in India with Jamshedpur but has now sealed a return to English football with National League outfit Kidderminster.

Kidderminster manager Brown said: “Jay is someone I have been trying to get a hold off for probably four or five years. I have watched him closely over the years. His presence is enormous, he’s a character, he’s got personality, and all of those things, he needs to bring to the party.