Former Doncaster Rovers defender joins National League club York City on loan after leaving League Two outfit

YORK CITY have signed former Doncaster Rovers left-back Danny Amos on loan for the rest of the season.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 16:01 GMT

The 24-year-old has joined the National League club from League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

Sheffield-born Amos, a Northern Ireland youth international, started his career at Rovers, making fourteen league appearances before departing in the summer of 2021.

During his time at Doncaster, he spent a loan spell in the National League at Hartlepool United in 2019.

WREXHAM, WALES - MAY 28: Bryce Hosannah of Wrexham is challenged by Danny Amos of Grimsby Town during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi Final match between Wrexham and Grimsby Town at Racecourse Ground on May 28, 2022 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)WREXHAM, WALES - MAY 28: Bryce Hosannah of Wrexham is challenged by Danny Amos of Grimsby Town during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi Final match between Wrexham and Grimsby Town at Racecourse Ground on May 28, 2022 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
WREXHAM, WALES - MAY 28: Bryce Hosannah of Wrexham is challenged by Danny Amos of Grimsby Town during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi Final match between Wrexham and Grimsby Town at Racecourse Ground on May 28, 2022 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A short-term stint followed at Port Vale in 2021 for the left-back after impressing in a trial, where he made three appearances in the EFL Trophy.

Amos switched to the Mariners in January 2022.

He has made 66 appearances with the Blundell Park outfit across the National League and League Two.

