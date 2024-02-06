Former Doncaster Rovers defender joins National League club York City on loan after leaving League Two outfit

The 24-year-old has joined the National League club from League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

Sheffield-born Amos, a Northern Ireland youth international, started his career at Rovers, making fourteen league appearances before departing in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his time at Doncaster, he spent a loan spell in the National League at Hartlepool United in 2019.

WREXHAM, WALES - MAY 28: Bryce Hosannah of Wrexham is challenged by Danny Amos of Grimsby Town during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi Final match between Wrexham and Grimsby Town at Racecourse Ground on May 28, 2022 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A short-term stint followed at Port Vale in 2021 for the left-back after impressing in a trial, where he made three appearances in the EFL Trophy.

Amos switched to the Mariners in January 2022.