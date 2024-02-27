Former Doncaster Rovers, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City man set for new off-field role
The 36-year-old is currently on the books at the Memorial Stadium as a player, although has been hindered by injury this term. As reported by Bristol Live, he is expected to retire at the end of the season.
He is set to take on a senior recruitment role as he begins his post-playing career, with the news having been confirmed by the club’s co-owner Hussain AlSaeed.
Friend will have a wealth of footballing experience to put to use in the job having been in the professional game for nearly 20 years.
A product of the Exeter City academy, he went on to become one of the Championship’s most reliable defenders. Friend first arrived in Yorkshire in 2010, spending two years with Doncaster before Middlesbrough came calling.
He immediately looked at home at the Riverside and made 299 appearances for the club over the course of an eight-year stay. After he left in 2020, he had a stint at Birmingham City before agreeing terms with Bristol Rovers last year.
Bristol Rovers currently sit 13th in the League One table, 11 points adrift of the play-offs and 13 points clear of the relegation zone.