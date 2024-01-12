FORMER Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has signed a contract extension at League Two rivals Harrogate Town - keeping him at the club for the rest of 2023-24.

The 29-year-old joined the Sulphurites at the beginning of November after joining on a short-term deal to provide competition in the goalkeeper department following an injury to Mark Oxley.

He made six appearances for the club before picking up an injury early last month, which prompted Town to bring in former keeper James Belshaw on an emergency loan. He has since signed a permanent deal.

Mitchell is on the road back to fitness and is expected to be back in first-team contention shortly.

Harrogate Town keeper Jonathan Mitchell, who has signed a contract extension. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

The north-easterner, who started his career at Newcastle United and spent a seven-year spell on the books of Derby County, was released by Rovers at the end of last term.

Mitchell, who has spent a number of loan spells at clubs in his career, including Oxford United, Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town and Luton Town - alongside a spell at hometown club Hartlepool United - said: "I am delighted to now have a deal until the end of the season.

"Obviously, I came in to provide injury cover and ended up getting injured but now I am looking forward to the end of the season."I’ve been welcomed with open arms since joining the club, I am really enjoying representing the club and while I have been injured the club have been great with me."

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said: "We have been really impressed by the attitude and application which Mitch has shown while he has been with us.

"He was under a lot of pressure on a short-term contract, but he showed his mettle and I think that is something which deserves rewarding.