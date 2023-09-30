Former Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United defender Joe Skarz has joined ninth-tier outfit Hallam.

The 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Sheffield-based side, having racked up over 450 senior appearances for the likes of Huddersfield, Rotherham and Bury.

A product of the Terriers academy, Skarz made 81 appearances for Huddersfield before joining Bury.

Following three years as a regular for the Shakers, he linked up with Rotherham and made 78 appearances for the Millers.

He dropped into the non-league pyramid in 2018 with a loan switch to FC Halifax Town, before joining Kettering Town on a permanent basis.

His most recent spell was with Golcar United, although he has now returned to South Yorkshire to agree terms with Hallam.