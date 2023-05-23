Bolton have not yet published their retained list but Kachunga, also formerly of Sheffield Wednesday, has taken to social media to wish the club “all the best for the future”.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “After a few days, it still hurts knowing we could not finish the job. We would have loved to take everyone to Wembley for a second time. Thank you to all supporters who have been there for us the whole season and thank you to the people who have supported me personally too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to wish Bolton all the best for the future Special thank you to the amazing staff who have always taken care of me and my family, I will keep this always in my heart. Keep smiling and God bless you all.”

Kachunga looks set to become a free agent. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images