Former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday forward Elias Kachunga seemingly bids farewell to Bolton Wanderers

Former Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga’s time at Bolton Wanderers appears to have come to an end.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:53 BST

Bolton have not yet published their retained list but Kachunga, also formerly of Sheffield Wednesday, has taken to social media to wish the club “all the best for the future”.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “After a few days, it still hurts knowing we could not finish the job. We would have loved to take everyone to Wembley for a second time. Thank you to all supporters who have been there for us the whole season and thank you to the people who have supported me personally too.

“I would like to wish Bolton all the best for the future Special thank you to the amazing staff who have always taken care of me and my family, I will keep this always in my heart. Keep smiling and God bless you all.”

Kachunga looks set to become a free agent. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesKachunga looks set to become a free agent. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
The 31-year-old first moved to England in 2016 when he joined Huddersfield on a season-long loan deal. He helped the Terriers clinch promotion to the Premier League before the deal was made permanent.

He left in 2020 and signed for Sheffield Wednesday, spending a season with the Owls before joining Bolton. He made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters last season, scoring on four occasions.

