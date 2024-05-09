Former Huddersfield Town assistant head coach has his say on the Terriers' relegation - and makes a revelation

FORMER Huddersfield Town assistant head coach Kenny Miller insists that the club would have stayed up under his and Mark Fotheringham's watch last year - and believes that the playing side of the club would have been in a better place under them in 2023-24.

Town are picking up the pieces following their demotion to the third tier, having performed an impressive act of relegation escapalogy at the end of 2022-23 under Neil Warnock.

Miller, brought as number two to Fotheringham following his appointment in the autumn of 2022, is confident that Town would have stayed up under them if the board has persisted instead of replacing them in February 2023.

Speaking to BoyleSports, the former Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Wolves striker said: "I know that we would have been able to keep Huddersfield in the Championship last season.

Former Huddersfield Town assistant boss Kenny Miller, pictured in his time as number two at Australian outfit Western Sydney Wanderers. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images.

"When you’re in football, you get a fair idea and I can see how fit and organised we were when I was coaching there. I have no doubt we would have kept that team up, but there were a lot of other things which went into the decision to replace Mark Fotheringham and myself.

"I was confident in what we were doing, we were working tirelessly to improve the group.

"I think that if anybody had actually watched how that team was playing, they would have seen that there was some good work being done compared to what has happened since."

Miller believes that behind-the-scenes factors also contributed significantly into the decision to part company with him and Fotheringham in the late winter of 2023.

He continued: "That said, I think that more than just results went into the decision to move Mark and me on.

"You look back, and you never like to see teams you’ve worked with be relegated, but it has been heading that way for a while, bad league positions catch up with you.

"We had full belief when we were there, but when I look back at it the results were not bad at all before we left. There was a little bit more than results which went into the decision.

"We were bottom of the league when we came in, then the chairman announced he wanted to sell the club.

"It was things going on in the background which Mark had to be dealing with and how he handled it was really impressive.