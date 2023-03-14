FORMER HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chief David Wagner makes his first return, in a working capacity, to the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday night and says that memories of 'his extraordinary journey' with the club will stay with him for life.

The German, who memorably took the club to the Premier League for the first time in their history in 2016-17 and kept them up the following season, is sure to be given a rapturous ovation by Town fans when he returns with Norwich City.

He said: “It is something which was an extraordinary journey for all of us. This stays for my whole life, for our whole life. It's a good football club, good people. Good supporters as well.

"I liked every single second I was there. And obviously, after Wednesday, after the whistle, I wish them the very best for the future.

David Wagner. Picture: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images.

“I was there, I think it was last August, the chairman invited me to come to a home game. It was against West Brom. Obviously, it was nice to be back, to be there, and to spend a couple of days in Huddersfield as well."

After those golden times under Wagner, the mood music is very, very different at Town these days.

Reports circulated at the weekend that the club could enter into administration and potentially be hit by a points penalty.

It is claimed that Town are weighing up the possibility of going into administration amid takeover interest from two rival Dutch and American groups.Town would be issued a 12-point penalty this season should they fall into administration by March 23.

Town have also been placed under a transfer embargo for submitting their annual accounts late.

Wagner added: “To be fair, I don't like to give any comments on them, or the situation, because I think it would be unfair after what I experienced there. Everybody can see where they are at the table.

“There will be no (on-pitch) surprises, we know exactly what we can expect from them. I know exactly what I can expect from the circumstances up north, in Yorkshire.

