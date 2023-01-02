Former Huddersfield Town coach sacked as Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley's League One rivals begin search for new boss

PORTSMOUTH are on the lookout for a new head coach after making the “difficult decision” to sack Danny Cowley.

Cowley – who was in charge at Huddersfield Town between 2019-20 – had been in charge at Fratton Park for Pompey since March 202. He joined the club alongside brother Nicky, who served as assistant head coach and will also be leaving.

In two seasons in charge, the pair led Pompey to eighth and 10th-placed finishes in Sky Bet League One, but the team are currently on a poor run of form and are sat 12th in the table.

Their last league win came in October against Forest Green and Cowley’s final game in charge came against Charlton on New Year’s Day, when they were beaten 3-1 at home to extend their winless league run to nine games.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley and assistant coach and brother Nicky (right) Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Portsmouth had gone into this season regarded as one of the favourites for promotion, making their recent run all the more frustrating and leaving them off the pace from the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

The Owls beat Cambridge United 5-0 at Hillsborough on Monday to leave them second in the standings, four points off leaders Plymouth Argyle. Barnsley suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat at home to play-off rivals Bolton Wanderers, a result which saw them drop to sixth, their opponents at Oakwell today moving above them on goal difference.

The Cowley brothers took charge at Huddersfield in September 2019 having finally been persuaded to leave Lincoln City where they had enjoyed so much success.

In the Covid-hit season that followed, they ensured the Terriers’ Championship survival after a difficult campaign but found themselves sacked two days later on July 19 by then chairman and owner Phil Hodgkinson, who insisted Town needed a “different vision” going forward.

SACKED: Nicky and Danny Cowley, pictured during their 10-month spell at Huddersfield Town, have been sacked by League One Portsmouth. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

On the sacking of the Cowley brothers, Portsmouth chief executive Andrew Cullen said: “We are desperately disappointed that, following our recent run of results, we have today made the difficult decision to part company with Danny and Nicky.

“We will forever be grateful to them for their personal commitment towards reinvigorating the special connection between the football club and our community. We all wish Danny and Nicky success in everything they go on to do.