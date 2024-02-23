Former Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City man recruited by League Two outfit
Hiwula, a former England youth international, had been a free agent since leaving Ross County in September. However, he has now sealed a return to the game by penning a short-term deal at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
His contract runs until the end of the current campaign. After putting pen to paper, Hiwula said: "I'm excited and happy now we've finally got it over the line.
"I feel this is a perfect opportunity for me to come and play the remaining games of the season, hopefully we can do something special. There's a really good bunch of lads here, everyone has been welcoming as well so I've enjoyed it so far.
"[The fans can] expect hard work, determination and an eye for goal as well, I'll always give 100 per cent for the team."
A product of the Manchester City academy, Hiwula joined Huddersfield in 2015 after failing to make the grade at the Etihad Stadium. However, first-team opportunities were once again at a premium and he was loaned out by the Terriers on three occasions.
He spent the 2016/17 campaign at Bradford City, scoring 12 goals in 49 outings for the Bantams. Huddersfield allowed Hiwula to depart permanently in 2018 but the forward did eventually return to Yorkshire.
After spells with Coventry City and Portsmouth, he was snapped up by Doncaster Rovers in 2020. However, he struggled to make an impact in South Yorkshire and left for Ross County after less than a year.