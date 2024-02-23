Hiwula, a former England youth international, had been a free agent since leaving Ross County in September. However, he has now sealed a return to the game by penning a short-term deal at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

His contract runs until the end of the current campaign. After putting pen to paper, Hiwula said: "I'm excited and happy now we've finally got it over the line.

"I feel this is a perfect opportunity for me to come and play the remaining games of the season, hopefully we can do something special. There's a really good bunch of lads here, everyone has been welcoming as well so I've enjoyed it so far.

Jordy Hiwula failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Huddersfield Town. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

"[The fans can] expect hard work, determination and an eye for goal as well, I'll always give 100 per cent for the team."

A product of the Manchester City academy, Hiwula joined Huddersfield in 2015 after failing to make the grade at the Etihad Stadium. However, first-team opportunities were once again at a premium and he was loaned out by the Terriers on three occasions.

He spent the 2016/17 campaign at Bradford City, scoring 12 goals in 49 outings for the Bantams. Huddersfield allowed Hiwula to depart permanently in 2018 but the forward did eventually return to Yorkshire.

