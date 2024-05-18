Former Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has been released by Burton Albion.

The 30-year-old acted as an understudy for the Brewers during the 2023/24 season, making just four appearances in League One. Burton have published their retained list and confirmed Blackman is moving on as a free agent.

In a statement, the club said: “Burton Albion would like to thank all of the departing players for their contributions during their time at the club and would like to wish them well for the future.”

A product of Chelsea’s academy, Blackman spent nearly a decade as a professional at Stamford Bridge without making a breakthrough. During his time at the Blues, he was loaned out to Leeds and Sheffield United as well as Middlesbrough and Rotherham United among others.

Jamal Blackman acted as a back-up goalkeeper for Huddersfield Town. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

He featured prominently for the Blades and also racked up 28 appearances for the Millers. However, between his spells with Leeds and Middlesbrough, he featured on just three occasions.

His time at Elland Road was cut short by a broken leg, which was sustained just as Blackman was being readied to step in for Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

He left Chelsea permanently in 2021, moving to the United States for a stint at Los Angeles FC. He returned to England in 2022 to join the fifth Yorkshire club of his career, Huddersfield.