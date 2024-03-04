Former Huddersfield Town operations manager takes up key role at Barnsley FC

Hough recently left her position at Huddersfield Town after over working for over 30 years at the West Yorkshire club.

Hough served in a variety of roles, including operations manager during her time at Town and joined the board of directors in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was named Woman of the Year at the 2017 Yorkshire Awards following promotion Huddersfield’s promotion to the Premier League.

New Barnsley FC club secretary Ann Hough. Picture courtesy of BFC.

Hough will be responsible for all of the men’s and women’s first team football operations as well as the administrative side of the football department including academy and starts work immediately.

She said: “I am thrilled to join the staff at Barnsley, once Jon (Flatman) had made contact with me to discuss the newly created position I was immediately

excited by the vision and direction that the board clearly has for the men’s, women’s and academy teams in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have worked in football in this region for many years and I know how passionate the fans are and how hungry they are for success.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I am looking forward to getting to know everyone around the club.”

Flatman added: “Ann brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with her to the club, she is widely regarded as one of the best administrators and operators in the game who has worked at the highest level.

"As soon as we saw an opportunity to bring her to Barnsley we jumped at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad