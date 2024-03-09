The 23-year-old has been a bit-part player for Arsenal this season, making just two league starts in a campaign disrupted by injury. His slide down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium has fuelled speculation regarding his future and he is said to have admirers.

According to GiveMeSport, Smith Rowe has attracted interest from both West Ham and Aston Villa. Arsenal are reportedly not actively looking to offload the Gunners academy graduate, although the report claims they would be willing to accept a suitable offer.

The Premier League title hopefuls are said to be keen to bolster their ranks next season and Smith Rowe is reportedly seen as a sellable asset.

Emile Smith Rowe has been a bit-part player for Arsenal this season. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Smith Rowe’s first taste of regular senior football was in West Yorkshire, when he was loaned out to Huddersfield in 2020. He made a total of 19 appearances for the club, registering two goals and three assists.

He may not have spent a particularly long time in Yorkshire but his stay was long enough for the playmaker to make an impression. Mark Hudson was Huddersfield’s first-team coach at the time and hailed the loanee’s impact at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hudson said: "He had a great impact. Backing yourself to move north on your own at a club that is fighting, and backing yourself to make an impression, that is a testament to him and his character.

"You could see his talent immediately, his technique, his ability to speed the game up, take the ball on the half-turn. Because he is young and enthusiastic, he brings an energy and an ability to press as well. He is so intelligent with his movement."

Smith Rowe scored the goal that secured Huddersfield’s safety in the Championship and bizarrely, is also fondly remembered by fans of Leeds. His goal against West Bromwich Albion secured promotion for Leeds, who had enjoyed a superb season under Marcelo Bielsa.