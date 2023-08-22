Former Hull City and Bradford City manager Peter Taylor sacked by eighth-tier side

FORMER HULL City and Bradford City manager Peter Taylor has been dismissed by Isthmian League North side Maldon and Tiptree.

The eighth-tier side are unbeaten so far this term, but have parted company with the 70-year-old who took charge in December.

The Essex outfit are just three games into the 2023-24 season, but have already let Taylor go, despite his side being unbeaten so far this campaign.

Taylor - who is now 70 years old - took charge in December and led his side from 18th to finish 15th in the league.

Former Hull City and Bradford City manager Peter Taylor. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images.

The club's general manager Mitchell Cowling said: "Making this decision so early into a season was not an easy one.

"I had a lengthy conversation with Peter and expressed my apologies for the need to implement changes to the club's structure.

"I want to clarify that this decision is not based on results or performance, but rather a strategic direction I believe is necessary. I value Peter's dedication and hard work, and I will be wishing him success and rooting for him in his future endeavours."

Taylor managed Hull from October 2002 to June 2006. During his time at the club, City were promoted as Division Three runners-up in 2003-04 and finished in second position in League One in the following campaign - to return to the second tier of English football for the first time since 1990-91.