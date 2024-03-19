Former Hull City, Aston Villa and Celtic star 'in the frame' for Watford job
The Hornets have developed a reputation for hiring and firing and recently wielded the axe again, relieving former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael of his duties.
Former England international Tom Cleverley has since been handed the reins temporarily, with Watford currently languishing in mid-table obscurity. Although Cleverley is now at the helm, Watford will already be planning for the next season.
According to Football Insider, Maloney is in the frame to land the role. He is currently in charge of Wigan Athletic, having returned to the club he once represented as a player in January 2023.
He had previously led Hibernian, having cut his teeth coaching within Celtic’s academy and assisting Roberto Martinez in his role as manager of the Belgium national team.
Although it remains to be seen whether Watford will indeed swoop for Maloney, it would not be surprising to see the 41-year-old step up to the Championship in the near future.
He has admirably steadied the ship at Wigan, blooding young players such as highly-rated goalkeeper Sam Tickle in the process. The Latics currently sit 11th in the League One table, 13 points adrift of the play-offs but comfortably clear of the relegation zone.