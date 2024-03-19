The Hornets have developed a reputation for hiring and firing and recently wielded the axe again, relieving former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael of his duties.

Former England international Tom Cleverley has since been handed the reins temporarily, with Watford currently languishing in mid-table obscurity. Although Cleverley is now at the helm, Watford will already be planning for the next season.

According to Football Insider, Maloney is in the frame to land the role. He is currently in charge of Wigan Athletic, having returned to the club he once represented as a player in January 2023.

Shaun Maloney counts Hull City among his former clubs. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

He had previously led Hibernian, having cut his teeth coaching within Celtic’s academy and assisting Roberto Martinez in his role as manager of the Belgium national team.

Although it remains to be seen whether Watford will indeed swoop for Maloney, it would not be surprising to see the 41-year-old step up to the Championship in the near future.