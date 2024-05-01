The defender turned 39 in March but has continued to ply his trade in the EFL, turning out for the Robins this season after joining from Derby County. However, it has been confirmed he will be departing Whaddon Road when his contract expires this summer.

In a statement, Cheltenham said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank all of the departing players for their efforts and wish them the very best of luck in their future careers.”

The veteran has enjoyed an impressive career, representing the likes of Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City as well as Hull. He was called up to an England squad in 2008 but did not appear, later representing Sierra Leone.

At 39, Davies now faces a decision on whether to carry on playing or hang up his boots. Speaking after the end of the regular League One season, Cheltenham boss Darrell Clarke said the defender would “probably” retire.

As reported by Gloucestershire Live, he said: "Curtis has just spoken and what a warrior he is. He'll probably call it a day now, but what a guy, what a guy.

"He said it was a privilege to play with these boys, for their resilience this season and he doesn't mince his words, so that's credit to the boys - they've had a response from a proper warrior."