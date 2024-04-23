He penned a deal that ran until the end of the season but was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation to the sixth tier of English football. Despite the club’s relegation, Brown has been given a new deal at Aggborough Stadium. His assistant, Neil McDonald, has also committed his future to the club.

Kidderminster’s chairman Richard Lane said: “Relegation has been a huge disappointment to myself personally, and everyone connected with Kidderminster Harriers football club, not least our partners and sponsors, loyal supporters and the local community.

Phil Brown counts Hull City among his former clubs. Image: CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images

“I have seen the connection Phil and Neil have forged from our players to our fans and believe it can be a foundation for us going forward. As a business we have worked tirelessly in the last few years to create a financial stable platform with a springboard for success.

"Although this season hasn’t met our expectations and ambitions, we have achieved so much and made so many memories in a short space of time. Because of that, everything is in place to try and make sure our journey together continues, undeterred, towards more success in the future with Phil and Neil at the helm.”

The club’s director of football Dean Holdsworth said: “Relegation hurt us all, we must turn that hurt into determination to bounce back. The arrival of Phil Brown gave the players, supporters and the whole club a new sense of belief, and the re-signing of Phil indicates the chairman’s ambition to return to the National League as soon as possible.

“Although we didn’t reach our goal of staying up, to take that fight into the final weeks of the season given the position we were in is remarkable, as is the drive and passion, Phil, the backroom staff and the players have shown.