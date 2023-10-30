Former Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town defender Alex Bruce is to start his management career with Macclesfield.

Former Sheffield United defender Phil Bardsley will be his assistant in his first coaching job, with Dan Ternent as head of recruitment. Dan, son of former Burnley manager Stan, was part of Hull's recruitment team when Alex's father Steve Bruce was manager.

The phoenix club which succeeded Macclesfield Town are seventh in the Northern Premier League's Premier Division, which feeds into Conference North.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Alex who has got all his badges, assisted by Phil Bardsley who recently finished playing in the Premier League at Burnley," said Macclesfield's director of football Robbie Savage. "His Premier League experience and willingness to improve players and be a part of the journey."

Bruce junior was on Steve's coaching staff at West Bromwich Albion.

The rookies will have considerable experience on hand and a strong Manchester United flavour with Paul McGuinness as their head coach.

McGuinness, son of former Red Devils manager Wilf, was Manchester United's academy manager for 23 years, during which time Bardsley came through the ranks. Savage was in the club's youth set-up when Steve Bruce was first-team captain.

“Looking at Alex, Paul, and Phil and with my upbringing, the key values of coming through the system at Manchester United is a fundamental part of why we made these appointments," said Savage.

FRESH START: Phoenix club Macclesfield have turned to Alex Bruce as their new manager

“The ethos and the morals and the principles which we want to integrate into the football club are vital going forward. Alex with his coaching experience at West Brom dealing with first-team players and his ability to handle a squad.

“Dan Ternent has worked at Hull City, Aston Villa, West Brom and was fundamental in bringing the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Andy Robertson and Harry Maguire to Hull.