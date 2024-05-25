Former Hull City star confirms Manchester United departure with heartfelt statement

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th May 2024, 08:47 BST
Former Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone has left Manchester United after two years at the club.

The 37-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2022, taking up a dual role in their under-21 set-up. As well as coaching, Huddlestone was registered as a player and featured for the club’s second-string side.

However, he has confirmed he has departed Old Trafford in a statement issued via social media. He said: "Today marks my final day at this incredible football club. Over the past two seasons, I have experienced remarkable growth and invaluable learning, both on and off the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Every day, I have had the privilege of learning from amazing people, gaining insights into all aspects of player development and wellbeing. Entering an office environment for the first time was daunting, but from day one, I was made to feel welcome and at ease.

Tom Huddlestone has left Manchester United. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesTom Huddlestone has left Manchester United. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Tom Huddlestone has left Manchester United. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

"I am and will remain forever grateful for the smooth transition. For any senior professionals considering a coaching career, I highly recommend taking on a 'playing coach' role for a season or two at the end of your playing career.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

"This experience has been eye-opening, revealing the dedication involved in planning, executing, and analysing every training session, as well as meticulously preparing for the games schedule.

"These efforts are often taken for granted as a player, so witnessing and participating in this side of the game has been truly remarkable. "I wish the club every success in the future. Special thanks to everyone in the academy, both players and staff, especially Trav, Demps, Nick and Macca, for affording me this incredible opportunity. Best of luck in the future."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Huddlestone is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having racked up 173 appearances for Hull over the course of two spells. A former England international, he has also represented the likes of Derby County and Tottenham Hotspur.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedOld Trafford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.