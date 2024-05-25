Former Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone has left Manchester United after two years at the club.

The 37-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2022, taking up a dual role in their under-21 set-up. As well as coaching, Huddlestone was registered as a player and featured for the club’s second-string side.

However, he has confirmed he has departed Old Trafford in a statement issued via social media. He said: "Today marks my final day at this incredible football club. Over the past two seasons, I have experienced remarkable growth and invaluable learning, both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Every day, I have had the privilege of learning from amazing people, gaining insights into all aspects of player development and wellbeing. Entering an office environment for the first time was daunting, but from day one, I was made to feel welcome and at ease.

Tom Huddlestone has left Manchester United. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

"I am and will remain forever grateful for the smooth transition. For any senior professionals considering a coaching career, I highly recommend taking on a 'playing coach' role for a season or two at the end of your playing career.

"This experience has been eye-opening, revealing the dedication involved in planning, executing, and analysing every training session, as well as meticulously preparing for the games schedule.

"These efforts are often taken for granted as a player, so witnessing and participating in this side of the game has been truly remarkable. "I wish the club every success in the future. Special thanks to everyone in the academy, both players and staff, especially Trav, Demps, Nick and Macca, for affording me this incredible opportunity. Best of luck in the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad