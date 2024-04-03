Bowen currently has 15 league goals to his name this season, one less than Paolo Di Canio’s club-best 16 in 1999-00.

Tony Cottee was the last Hammers player to reach 20 in a top-flight campaign, back in 1986-87.

“I just want to keep on doing what I am doing,” said the former Hull City striker. “I’ve spoken all season that I just want to keep that consistency level in my game and keep getting goals, assists and I think that is all I can do.

THAT WAS THEN: Jarrod Bowen, in action for Hull City against Fulham back in January 2020. Picture by Simon Hulme

“I just want to keep on doing what I’m doing and getting those goals involvements and want to break the goalscoring record.”

Bowen, who made the move to West Ham from the Tigers for £18m in the January transfer window of 2020, missed a glorious chance to move level with Di Canio against Tottenham on Tuesday night, shinning his close-range effort wide.

But the Hammers secured a point when Kurt Zouma glanced in a Bowen corner to cancel out Brennan Johnson’s early strike.

It was a vast improvement on Saturday’s 4-3 capitulation at Newcastle, and a timely boost ahead of the trip to another of the European hopefuls, Wolves.

THIS IS NOW: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven battle for the ball at the London Stadium on Tuesday night. Picture: John Walton/PA

“In the last three games we have played teams in and around us and if we want to finish in the European places then we need to get results from these games,” added Bowen, who scored 54 goals for the Tigers in just over 130 appearances.