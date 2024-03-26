Former Hull City, York City, Aston Villa and Stoke City man steps down from managerial role

Former Hull City and York City forward Martin Carruthers has stepped down from his role as manager of non-league outfit Matlock Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Mar 2024, 10:35 GMT

The 51-year-old had been in charge of the Gladiators since December 2022 and led the club into the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-offs last season.

However, following a decline in form, Carruthers has opted to step away from his post. Matlock have moved quickly to fill the vacancy, appointing Adam Yates and Mark Atkins as interim co-managers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matlock chairman Jay Beaumont said: “I want to place on record my thanks and those of everyone involved with the club for his hard work during his tenure, last season we made it through to the play-offs against the odds and that was down to Martin, Wayne and his staff and players who were magnificent. He’s been a great guy for the club.

Martin Carruthers had a successful career in the EFL. Image: Steve Bardens/Allsport UK/AllsportMartin Carruthers had a successful career in the EFL. Image: Steve Bardens/Allsport UK/Allsport
Martin Carruthers had a successful career in the EFL. Image: Steve Bardens/Allsport UK/Allsport

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter

"I want to thank Wayne [Hallcro, assistant manager] also who will be leaving with Martin. Everyone’s very sorry things haven’t worked out for them this season and they’ll be made welcome at our club anytime."

Carruthers is a vastly experienced figure, who enjoyed a successful career in the EFL before dropping into the non-league pyramid and eventually hanging up his boots. As well as turning out for Hull and York, he also represented Aston Villa, Stoke City and Peterborough United among others.

He took charge of Matlock having previously led the likes of Basford United and Ilkeston Town.

Related topics:Stoke CityAston VillaMatlockMatlock Town