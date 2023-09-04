Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender David Wetherall handed key role in Huddersfield Town's future plans
The Terriers dropped out of the traditional academy set-up in 2020, preferring to focus on a B team model favoured by clubs such as Brentford which saw them focus on signing young players discarded by other academies, rather than developing them from an earlier age.
New owner Kevin Nagle was keen to change that, and the club has now applied for category three status.
Wetherall will play an important part after starting his new role of strategic advisor to the academy on Monday.
The 52-year-old, who came through Sheffield Wednesday's academy but was brought to Elland Road before making his senior debut, has concentrated on youth football since calling time on a playing career which saw him make over 500 appearances, mostly at Premier League level.
Put off by first-team management by a brief stint as part of the Bantams' caretaker team in 2003 and again in the lead role in 2007, he has instead focused on developing young players since retiring from playing.
After two years running the Bantams' academy, he was the Football League (EFL)'s director of youth development for another 12 as the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) was implemented across English football.
Now he will work closely with Huddersfield academy manager Jon Worthington to ensure it has the structure which allows it to begin developing players again.
Huddersfield chief executive Jake Edwards called the appointment "a vital step in our strategic plan to expand our academy," explaining: “David is ideally placed to guide us through this process, having spent over a decade on the other side of this process at the EFL up until last month.
"He knows the rules, regulations and requirements that clubs need to fulfil to be a category three academy inside out.
“Clearly a lot of work will go into the upgrade and David will provide vital specialist resource in this area. He is already working in lockstep with Jon Worthington, which has been made very easy again through their strong pre-existing relationship.
"His arrival will allow our academy staff to focus on their vital day-to-day work in developing our talented young players.
”We both see investment in the Academy as being absolutely critical for the future of the club and its community, and David’s appointment is just the first step in that commitment."