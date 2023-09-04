Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender David Wetherall handed key role in Huddersfield Town's future plans

Huddersfield Town have brought in former Leeds United and Bradford City centre-back David Wetherall to help them return their academy to category three level.

The Terriers dropped out of the traditional academy set-up in 2020, preferring to focus on a B team model favoured by clubs such as Brentford which saw them focus on signing young players discarded by other academies, rather than developing them from an earlier age.

New owner Kevin Nagle was keen to change that, and the club has now applied for category three status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherall will play an important part after starting his new role of strategic advisor to the academy on Monday.

KEY ROLE: David Wetherall will oversee Huddersfield Town's return to category three academy status as a strategic advisor

The 52-year-old, who came through Sheffield Wednesday's academy but was brought to Elland Road before making his senior debut, has concentrated on youth football since calling time on a playing career which saw him make over 500 appearances, mostly at Premier League level.

Put off by first-team management by a brief stint as part of the Bantams' caretaker team in 2003 and again in the lead role in 2007, he has instead focused on developing young players since retiring from playing.

After two years running the Bantams' academy, he was the Football League (EFL)'s director of youth development for another 12 as the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) was implemented across English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he will work closely with Huddersfield academy manager Jon Worthington to ensure it has the structure which allows it to begin developing players again.

Huddersfield chief executive Jake Edwards called the appointment "a vital step in our strategic plan to expand our academy," explaining: “David is ideally placed to guide us through this process, having spent over a decade on the other side of this process at the EFL up until last month.

"He knows the rules, regulations and requirements that clubs need to fulfil to be a category three academy inside out.

“Clearly a lot of work will go into the upgrade and David will provide vital specialist resource in this area. He is already working in lockstep with Jon Worthington, which has been made very easy again through their strong pre-existing relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His arrival will allow our academy staff to focus on their vital day-to-day work in developing our talented young players.