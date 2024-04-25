Former Leeds United and Bradford City winger who played under Marcelo Bielsa released by non-league outfit

Former Leeds United and Bradford City winger Jordan Stevens has been released by National League South champions Yeovil Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:44 BST

Stevens, now 24, was considered an exciting prospect when Leeds plucked him from Forest Green Rovers in February 2018. An undisclosed fee was paid to prise him from Gloucestershire and he was handed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

In Marcelo Bielsa’s first season at the helm, he was named on the bench on a number of occasions while featuring regularly for the club at under-23 level. He was even given a senior debut in the Championship, in a 2-1 reverse at Stoke City.

His career was put on hold in the 2019/20 season, when he was given a six-week ban for breaching betting rules. However, after he had served his ban, he was reintegrated into the senior set-up by Bielsa.

Jordan Stevens featured for Leeds United at senior level under Marcelo Bielsa. Image: Matt King/Getty ImagesJordan Stevens featured for Leeds United at senior level under Marcelo Bielsa. Image: Matt King/Getty Images
The winger went on to make five senior appearances during the 2019/20 campaign, playing a small part in helping the Whites seal a return to the Premier League.

Loan spells with Swindon Town and Bradford City followed before he was allowed to depart permanently for Barrow in 2021. After having his Barrow contract cancelled by mutual consent, he was snapped up by Yeovil.

He was afforded just nine league starts for Yeovil during the 2023/24 campaign, which ended with the club lifting the National League South title. The club’s retained list has now been published and it has been confirmed Stevens will be moving on.

The club said: “Yeovil Town Football Club would like to express our gratitude to all the players for their contributions this season and extend our best wishes to those departing the club for the future.”

