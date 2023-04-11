Former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers man pitched into Championship relegation battle after another manager is sacked

Former Leeds United striker Noel Hunt will take charge of Reading after they sacked manager Paul Ince following an Easter weekend which saw Huddersfield Town drop them into the Championship relegation zone.

The Royals, who had six points deducted this month for a financial fair play breach are only a point from safety, although the team directly above – Cardiff City - have a game in hand.

Huddersfield, who play Reading on the final game of the season, are two points ahead of them, Rotherham United four.

CARETAKER: Noel Hunt will be in charge of Reading for the rest of the campaign

On Saturday it was announced that Barnsley-born McCarthy had mutually agreed to leave Blackpool, who are 23rd in the table. Caretaker Scott Dobie has been put in charge for the rest of the season.

Reading had until today been the only team embroiled in the relegation battle not to have changed manager, although in Rotherham's case it was because Paul Warne resigned to join Derby County, rather than being sacked.

Ince, who had a spell at Middlesbrough in a decorated playing career which also saw him captain England, arrived in Berkshire in February 2022 and guiding Reading to safety last season. He won 18 of his 58 matches in charge, but his last victory was over Blackpool on February 25. Since then his side has collected three points out of a possible 24.

Reading's next game is at home to Burnley on Saturday. With assistant Alex Rae also departing, under-21 coach Hunt will take the team for that game, and for the rest of the season.

SACKED: Paul Ince

Hunt was Richie Wellens' assistant manager at Doncaster Rovers last season, and had a spell as caretaker manager of Swindon Town in 2020.

On Good Friday Huddersfield came out of the relegation zone for the first time since August, with a win over Watford. They followed that up with a draw at home to Blackburn Rovers.