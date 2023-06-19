HULL CITY club captain Lewie Coyle has signed a new three-year deal with his hometown club - who have the option of extending the contract by a further year.

Back in April, the Tigers exercised their option to extend the right-back's existing contract by another 12 months until June 2024, but after discussions in the close season, the 27-year-old has now agreed extended terms - and he could not be happier.

The former Leeds United and Fleetwood player, who made 43 appearances in all competitions in 2022-23, has now followed on from the lead of fellow defenders Sean McLoughlin and Alfie Jones in committing his long-term future to the East Yorkshire outfit.

Coyle said: "I am over the moon. I think I have been quite vocal about what the football club means to me being from the city and knowing what it means for the people who support the club and for myself.

Lewie Coyle.

"I have got a young boy now and my priorities have changed and everything is now for him and that's the way my dad brought me up.

"I need to secure his future and my family. So to commit my long-term future to a football club which is very close to my heart is something I am amazingly proud of."

On receiving the reassurances he was after following talks with the club, Coyle - who joined City in August 2020 - continued: "We have had discussions for a while now.

"The main thing for me was that the football club and the gaffer himself made it clear to me that they wanted me to be part of the future and as soon as I knew that and that there was a new contract on the table, once we got all the finer details sorted out, it was something I was never ever going to turn down.

"It was not something I was not going to jump at the chance of.

"It's all sorted now and I have a little bit of clarity and reassurance that the football club wants me, I want to be part of something very successful.

"Even the club wanting to take my option up as a bare minimum while ongoing discussions were taking place is always a nice thing - that you are wanted by a football club.

