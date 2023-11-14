Former Leeds United and Rotherham United boss and Barnsley legend back in coaching at Bradford City
The former Leeds United and Rotherham United boss, who had a spell earlier this season as an interim assistant manager at National League side Oldham Athletic, will take charge of City's under-19s side, with Ryan Farrell promoted to the role of academy head of coaching.
Dewsbury-born Redfearn had spells in Yorkshire as a player at Barnsley, City, Doncaster Rovers and FC Halifax Town and Scarborough.
The 58-year-old spent two years as head coach of Sheffield United Women between 2020 and 2022 - his third job in the women’s game after stints at Doncaster Rovers Belles (2017-2018) and Liverpool Women (2018).
On returning to football at one of his former clubs, he said: “It feels really good to be back. It is a while since I played here, but this is a fantastic club with a good history of bringing young players through, so it is a great place to be.
"I have got good experience from my time at other clubs in similar roles. We have some fantastic young players on our books and it is a good time to try and bring that talent to the fore, which I am excited to be a part of.
"The experience of having one foot in the academy and another in the first team, as I did at Newcastle United and Leeds United, will help. It is good to have your own identity and always nice to have your own players in the first team.
"It was only a few weeks ago I was on the grass helping out at Oldham Athletic, and this is a challenge that really excites me. This is a big club in its history and tradition, and we want to give these boys the opportunity to kick on and further their careers.”