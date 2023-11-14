Former Leeds United and Rotherham United boss and Barnsley legend back in coaching at Bradford City

The former Leeds United and Rotherham United boss, who had a spell earlier this season as an interim assistant manager at National League side Oldham Athletic, will take charge of City's under-19s side, with Ryan Farrell promoted to the role of academy head of coaching.

Dewsbury-born Redfearn had spells in Yorkshire as a player at Barnsley, City, Doncaster Rovers and FC Halifax Town and Scarborough.

The 58-year-old spent two years as head coach of Sheffield United Women between 2020 and 2022 - his third job in the women’s game after stints at Doncaster Rovers Belles (2017-2018) and Liverpool Women (2018).

New Bradford City lead professional development phase coach Neil Redfearn. Picture: Thomas Gadd Photography.

On returning to football at one of his former clubs, he said: “It feels really good to be back. It is a while since I played here, but this is a fantastic club with a good history of bringing young players through, so it is a great place to be.

"I have got good experience from my time at other clubs in similar roles. We have some fantastic young players on our books and it is a good time to try and bring that talent to the fore, which I am excited to be a part of.

"The experience of having one foot in the academy and another in the first team, as I did at Newcastle United and Leeds United, will help. It is good to have your own identity and always nice to have your own players in the first team.

