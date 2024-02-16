The 31-year-old has been at Ibrox since 2020 and has impressed in front of goal, although has been plagued by injuries that have limited his game time. He has not featured in the Scottish Premiership for nearly two months and his days with the Gers are reportedly numbered.

According to Football Insider, it is increasingly likely he will leave Rangers at the end of the campaign when his current deal expires. The Scottish giants are reportedly set to opt against offering fresh terms, with the forward’s injury troubles behind the decision.

Former Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has struggled with injuries at Rangers. Image: Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Roofe made 122 appearances for Leeds, scoring 33 goals and registering 14 assists before leaving for Anderlecht in 2019. His spell in Belgium proved to be a short one and he was recruited by Rangers a year later.

Since departing Elland Road, he has pledged his international allegiance to Jamaica and picked up five caps.

Roofe is undeniably talented but his injury record may prove to be a deterrent to clubs this summer if he does indeed leave Ibrox.