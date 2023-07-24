All Sections
Former Leeds United forward Ross McCormack has made a shock return to football by signing for non-league outfit Liversedge.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:29 BST

The 36-year-old, once a talismanic figure at Elland Road, had been out of the game since 2021. However, he has been unveiled by eighth-tier side Liversedge as both a player and the club’s director of football.

A tweet posted by Liversedge’s official account read: “We are delighted to announce Ross will join us as a player/director of football. Bringing an additional wealth of knowledge and experience to the Liversedge FC family, we can't wait to have him on board.”

McCormack made 157 appearances for Leeds, scoring 58 goals and proving to be a shining light in a turbulent chapter of the club’s history. He went on to enjoy a spell at Fulham before a move to Aston Villa that did not quite work out for the Scottish marksman.

McCormack made 157 appearances for Leeds, scoring 58 goals. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesMcCormack made 157 appearances for Leeds, scoring 58 goals. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
After a number of loan spells away from Villa Park, he eventually left the Midlands and had a stint at Aldershot Town. His Shots spell appeared to have been his swansong but the forward will once again be playing football in West Yorkshire this season.

